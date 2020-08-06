Drying out and warming up into the weekend

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - It’s been a fairly pleasant week around the mountains so far, and the milder conditions look to stick around...for now.

Tonight

The chance for a few evening storms remains on the table as a disturbance works through the mountains. These will be your typical heat of the afternoon showers and storms that will fade with the sun setting. Partly cloudy skies will remain as lows fall back to about 65°. Patchy fog will be possible in areas that saw rainfall today.

Tomorrow and Tomorrow Night

Mostly sunny skies are back to close out the work week as high pressure takes control. With winds more from the northwest, the moisture just won’t quite be there for the showers and storms we saw today, though a stray sprinkle can’t be ruled out. With fewer clouds and storms around, that will allow our temperatures to go up, closer to 85° than the lower 80s we saw today. We’ll stay mostly clear overnight with lows falling back into the middle 60s, similar to tonight.

Weekend Forecast and Beyond

High pressure remains in control for the weekend, but will slowly slink off to the east ever-so-slightly, allowing southwesterly winds to heat us up and bring more moisture into the region...making for muggy afternoons. Highs both days will be in the upper 80s to near 90°, with overnight lows falling back into the middle 60s to near 70°.

As next week begins, high pressure will still be sliding away from the region, allowing daily chances for scattered showers and storms to re-enter the picture starting Monday, but really ramping up as we head later into the week. Heat stays with us too, as highs stay parked in the upper 80s, perhaps touching 90°.

