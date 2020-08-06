Confirmed: No plane crash in Perry County

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Perry County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that there is no plane crash after numerous phone calls were received Thursday afternoon.

The plane crash was rumored to have been in the Cornettsville area around 2 p.m.

Deputies searched for a possible crash site and nothing was found.

No aviation officials stated about anything out of the ordinary happening in the area.

