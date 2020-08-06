Advertisement

Comfortable temperatures continue, some rain chances possible this afternoon

Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling
Paintsville Lake State Park // Allen Bolling(WYMT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 6, 2020 at 2:21 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Our mild stretch of weather continues for the next couple of days, but we could see a few more rain chances in some areas this afternoon.

Today and Tonight

It will likely be another foggy morning across the area at times, so take care out there if you’re going to be on the roads early. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds, similar to yesterday with highs topping out in the low to mid-80s for most. Some spots could see a few scattered showers later this afternoon. I do think most will stay dry today.

Tonight, partly cloudy skies are the name of the game as lows drop into the mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

Friday will be the last day of our mild stretch of temperatures before we get a hard reminder that it’s still summertime this weekend. We’ll see a few clouds early in the day before mostly sunny skies take over by the afternoon hours. Stray showers are possible near the Kentucky/Virginia/Tennessee border in the afternoon hours. Skies will clear out Friday night and lows will drop into the low to mid-60s.

Saturday and Sunday look amazing. Both days will feature mostly sunny skies and dry conditions. It will be a steamy weekend with highs back close to 90.

The new work week brings a return to daily scattered rain chances. The heat will also continue with highs staying in the upper 80s to around 90.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

