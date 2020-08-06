Case of missing marine in Knox County remains a mystery

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Kenneth Saunders’ father last saw his son five years ago on August 24.

Saunders, a veteran of the marines, was believed to have been heading to Florida to find work where his former girlfriend later moved as well. His most recent activity on Facebook was a profile picture update on August 24, 2015.

Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing between 185 and 250 pounds, Saunders has a lip piercing and a scar on his left forearm. He also had two tattoos, one on his ribs and one across his stomach. He was last seen driving a white Dodge Ram 2500 around the time of his disappearance.

Knox County Sheriff Mike Smith says that the department continues to follow up on any information it receives, hoping to one day provide closure to Saunders’ family.

“Every time we receive a lead or a tip from an interview or an anonymous tip, we search it to the fullest extent,” Smith said. “Every time we receive a tip, we follow up on it.”

Those with information regarding Saunders’ whereabouts are encouraged to reach out to the Knox County Sheriff’s Department at any time.

