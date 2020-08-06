Beshear: ‘Good Decisions’ by students a key factor in keeping universities safe and open

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) -- Universities are tying up loose ends ahead of countless students who will be walking back down University Boulevards all across the commonwealth. Meanwhile, off-campus gatherings are already proving to be problematic for the University of Louisville.

Officials announced 29 student athletes from four different teams have tested positive for COVID-19 after attending an off-campus party. Other students were also exposed.

During Governor Beshear’s Wednesday news conference, WKYT’s Nick Oliver asked the governor about the expectation for young-adults and what challenges they will face when choosing to be safe in a trying COVID-19 world.

“We need our young adults, especially as they go back to their university settings -- if they want to be in their university settings, to know it’s probably contingent on the vast majority of them making good decisions and being transparent with the universities about what happens if they don’t and it spreads,” said Beshear. “Unfortunately it has big ramifications.”

Carley Weinberg is a senior at the University of Kentucky. She is excited to be back on campus but already knows many students off-campus will look past the state's recommendations.

"Unfortunately that is the biggest issue that will come out of all this. It's the off-campus get-togethers and parties but I hope students will stay safe and abide by the rules -- or at least some to keep the spread down," said Weinberg.

The University of Kentucky is requiring anyone spending time on campus to be tested for COVID-19. Meanwhile, the majority of other state universities are asking students be tested before their return.

