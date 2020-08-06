ACC releases revised football schedule

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The ACC released its revised football schedule on Thursday morning. Each team will play ten conference games, plus an additional non-conference game.

Louisville will open the season at home against WKU on September 12 before embarking on the ten-game conference schedule. Their biggest matchups include hosting Miami on September 19 and traveling to South Bend to take on Notre Dame on October 17. The Cardinals will also host Florida State, Virginia Tech, Syracuse and former Pikeville standout Jackson Hensley and Wake Forest. They hit the road for matchups against Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Virginia and Boston College.

