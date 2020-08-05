Advertisement

Wise Town Hall closed ‘until further notice’ after employee tests positive for COVID

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(AP)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:29 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WISE, Va. (WYMT) - The Wise Town Hall was closed Tuesday after it was discovered that an employee had tested positive for COVID-19.

Town staff are working with the Wise County Health Department and have contracted Servpro to sanitize the town hall.

While staff are expected to be able to return, the building “will remain closed to the public until further notice” according to a Facebook post from the town.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pikeville artist brings ‘Mountain Mona Lisa’ to Second Street Arts Project

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Austin Casebolt is heading to New York, following his artistic passions. But first, he is using that art to leave his mark on Pikeville, the city that made him who he is.

State

Gov. Beshear announces 546 new COVID-19 cases, one death Wednesday

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, one new death on Wednesday

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
The numbers continue to climb across Eastern Kentucky. 11 counties are reporting more than 100 cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

News

New studies show surge of kidney failure in COVID-19 patients

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Emily Bennett
One third of patients recovered from COVID-19 still have abnormal kidney function after they leave the hospital, which requires lifelong care.

Latest News

News

First Lady Britainy Beshear launches ‘Coverings for Kids’ program

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
It is a program to allow Kentuckians to donate facial coverings directly to school districts.

News

Martin County man arrested, 25 marijuana plants seized

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Evan Hatter
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Wednesday for cultivating marijuana.

State

Kentucky Capitol to add first statue of a woman, Nettie Depp

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman has announced that a statue of Nettie Depp, an education reformer and Kentucky native, will be unveiled in the state Capitol next August.

Coronavirus

A stronger spirit from a good deed

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Will Puckett
Kentucky Mist made hand sanitizer and now, it's helping them make stronger vodka.

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 26 minutes ago

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 29 minutes ago