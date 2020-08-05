Wise Town Hall closed ‘until further notice’ after employee tests positive for COVID

WISE, Va. (WYMT) - The Wise Town Hall was closed Tuesday after it was discovered that an employee had tested positive for COVID-19.

Town staff are working with the Wise County Health Department and have contracted Servpro to sanitize the town hall.

While staff are expected to be able to return, the building “will remain closed to the public until further notice” according to a Facebook post from the town.

