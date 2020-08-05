Gov. Beshear announces 546 new COVID-19 cases, one death Wednesday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Wednesday COVID-19 update from the Capitol in Frankfort.

The governor announced 546 new cases and one new death in Kentucky.

At least 32,741 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 752.

8,467 people have recovered from the virus.

663,100 Kentuckians have received tests.

21 of the 700 new cases were children under the age of five. One of these cases was an 18-day-old child.

