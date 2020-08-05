Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announces 546 new COVID-19 cases, one death Wednesday

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in the state of Kentucky.
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19 in the state of Kentucky.(WKYT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Wednesday COVID-19 update from the Capitol in Frankfort.

You can watch that live here:

Gov. Andy Beshear - Media Briefing 08.05.2020

Posted by Governor Andy Beshear on Wednesday, August 5, 2020

The governor announced 546 new cases and one new death in Kentucky.

At least 32,741 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 752.

8,467 people have recovered from the virus.

663,100 Kentuckians have received tests.

21 of the 700 new cases were children under the age of five. One of these cases was an 18-day-old child.

KY COVID info 8/5/20
KY COVID info 8/5/20(WYMT)

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus testing bill

Updated: 58 minutes ago

National

Sen. Rick Scott talks about Tampa event with President Trump

Updated: 1 hour ago

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, one new death on Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
The numbers continue to climb across Eastern Kentucky. 11 counties are reporting more than 100 cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

Crime

U.S. Attorney: Fourth defendant sentenced for role in meth trafficking conspiracy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Michael Slone is the fourth person to be sentenced in this case. He admitted to conspiring with others in an attempt to distribute meth.

Latest News

State

Pulaski County Grand Jury convenes over Bobby Ross shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Bobby Ross was accused of shooting the Ridner's back in early July.

News

Martin County man arrested, 25 marijuana plants seized

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Wednesday for cultivating marijuana.

News

First Lady Britainy Beshear launches ‘Coverings for Kids’ program

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
It is a program to allow Kentuckians to donate facial coverings directly to school districts.

State

Deputy: Wanted man arrested after motorcycle pursuit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
A man wanted for several felony charges was arrested Tuesday after a motorcycle pursuit.

Regional

COVID-19 cases surpass 114,000 in Tennessee, recoveries reach 75k

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

Forecast

More sunshine Thursday, scattered showers possible for some

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures continue tonight and into your Thursday!