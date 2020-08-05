Walmart to pay millions to settle alleged discrimination case that originated in Laurel County

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT/LEXINGTON HERALD-LEADER) - One of America’s largest retailers will pay out a $20 million settlement after allegations of hiring discrimination against women.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission alleged that the discrimination happened at 44 distribution centers across the country, including the one in Laurel County. The original complaint in the case came from two women there.

The position the allegations stem from is an order filler. Those employees take grocery items, such as cases of canned food, off shelves and stack them onto pallet jacks to be wrapped and loaded on tractor-trailers for delivery to stores.

The job requires lifting up to 80 pounds, according to Randy Hargrove, a Walmart spokesman. Walmart started using a physical abilities test in 2010 for people applying for the job.

In addition to paying the main settlement plus the costs to administer the deal, Walmart will stop use of the test and do additional anti-discrimination training.

Walmart did not admit it did anything wrong as part of the settlement.

You can read the full article from the newspaper here.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.