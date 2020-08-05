Advertisement

U.S. Attorney: Fourth defendant sentenced for role in meth trafficking conspiracy

By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - A Red Fox man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Robert Wier, after having previously admitted to conspiring with others in an attempt to distribut more than 500 grams of meth. He will also be under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office for five years following his release.

According to his plea agreement, 43-year-old Michael Slone conspired with four other individuals to do so. Specifically, Slone admitted to travelling to Louisville on numerous occasions with one of his co-conspirators to purchase large quantities of meth which they would bring back to Eastern Kentucky to resell.

Slone is the fourth person to be sentenced in this case. 46-year-old Sabrina Chaffins will be sentenced on November 10 of this year. The other co-conspirators have received the following sentences:

  • Samantha Collins received a little over 15 years (184 months) in prison and five years of supervised release.
  • Danny Collins received nearly 21 years (251 months) in prison and 10 years of supervised release.
  • Kevin Quillen received a little over 5 years (60 months) in prison and four years of supervised release.

Under federal law, Slone and his co-conspirators must serve at least 85 percent of their prison sentences.

The investigation was directed by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Kentucky State Police, and the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

