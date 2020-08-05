Advertisement

University of Louisville puts workouts on hold for four fall sports programs

The suspension of activities began on Monday, August 3.
University of Louisville campus
University of Louisville campus(Louisville Athletics)
By Willie Hope
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The University of Louisville has temporarily suspended team activities for men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey and volleyball. The suspension began on August 3.

The decision came after 29 student-athletes spanned across the four teams tested positive for COVID-19. Other student-athletes from other programs who were potentially exposed to the virus were quarantined, according to a statement from the university.

The university also stated that the “primary source of the positive tests, and its exposure, was traced primarily to an off-campus party.”

“Though all student-athletes have been well-educated about the dangers of social gatherings to themselves and to others, UofL leaders have again reinforced the necessity to adhere to state, local, and Center for Disease Control (CDC) medical guidelines and procedures for the health and safety of all,” the university said in its statement.

Student-athletes of those four programs who didn’t test positive or weren’t potentially exposed are permitted by the university to return to workouts on campus on Monday, August 10.

