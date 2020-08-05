Advertisement

United Mine Workers of America endorses Salango for governor

The UMWA West Virginia Council of the Coal Miners Political Action Committee voted Monday to endorse the two for the general election set for November.
The UMWA West Virginia Council of the Coal Miners Political Action Committee voted Monday to endorse the two for the general election set for November.(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The United Mine Workers of America is endorsing Democratic Governor Candidate Ben Salango for governor and Sam Petsonk for attorney general.

The UMWA West Virginia Council of the Coal Miners Political Action Committee voted Monday to endorse the two for the general election set for November.

Salango will be running against current Gov. Jim Justice.

“Ben Salango is the clear choice for working families, and especially working and retired coal miners, in West Virginia,” UMWA International President Cecil E. Roberts said. “His family has UMWA roots and he understands the critical importance of the coal industry to our state. He will be a strong voice for preserving and expanding coal jobs, but in a way that puts miners first, not coal executives. That’s why he received the unanimous endorsement of our State COMPAC Council.

Petsonk’s endorsement was also unanimous.

“Sam’s support for coal miners extends to supporting their jobs as well,” Roberts said. “His plan for revitalizing the coal industry in West Virginia is innovative and makes use of the full powers of the Attorney General’s office in ways that benefit miners, families, communities and the state as a whole. Merely trying to recapture the past when it comes to developing a future for coal jobs will not cut it. We have to embrace new technology and new approaches if we are going to preserve coal jobs in the long-term. Sam has that vision.”

Petsonk will be running against current Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Are you the parent of a teen? Read this if they are struggling with the pandemic

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The Harris Poll states 64 percent of teens believe that the experience of COVID-19 will have a lasting impact on their generation’s mental health.

Regional

Kings Island cancels Halloween Haunt, WinterFest for 2020

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Previously the park announced two summertime events, Grand Carnivale and Summer Nights, had been postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19.

Forecast

Cooler trend continues through the end of the week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
If you are enjoying this cooler pattern, we have a couple more days of it before we get a hard reminder that it’s still August.

Regional

Cofounder of Clayton Homes dies in Tennessee River helicopter crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amanda Hara and Lauren Meyers
A helicopter crashed into the Tennessee River near Alcoa Highway, according to dispatchers.

Regional

4-year-old dog saves Tennessee volunteer from kidnapping attempt

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A dog saved a Tennessee dog rescue volunteer from a kidnapping attempt on Sunday.

Latest News

State

WATCH | How the 2020 ‘Delayed Derby’ will look in a pandemic world

Updated: 3 hours ago
While the current plan is for fans to be at the delayed derby, those fans will find a much different experience at Churchill Downs this year.

State

Gov. Beshear announced 700 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Several counties in the mountains are above 200 cases. Laurel County is closing in on 400 cases since the pandemic started in March.

News

Alice Lloyd College releases re-opening plan for fall semester

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
As part of the plan, students, faculty and staff will have to wear face coverings where social distancing is not feasible and practice good hygiene.

Food

Restaurants move into week two of indoor restrictions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Will Puckett
Restaurants begin to transition into week two of 25 percent indoor capacity.

News

Floyd County water thieves dampen progress for Southern Water District

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Southern Water District just invested $1.4 million into new water meters for its customers. Now, at least four times a week, they are being vandalized and stolen.