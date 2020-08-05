United Mine Workers of America endorses Salango for governor

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The United Mine Workers of America is endorsing Democratic Governor Candidate Ben Salango for governor and Sam Petsonk for attorney general.

The UMWA West Virginia Council of the Coal Miners Political Action Committee voted Monday to endorse the two for the general election set for November.

Salango will be running against current Gov. Jim Justice.

“Ben Salango is the clear choice for working families, and especially working and retired coal miners, in West Virginia,” UMWA International President Cecil E. Roberts said. “His family has UMWA roots and he understands the critical importance of the coal industry to our state. He will be a strong voice for preserving and expanding coal jobs, but in a way that puts miners first, not coal executives. That’s why he received the unanimous endorsement of our State COMPAC Council.

Petsonk’s endorsement was also unanimous.

“Sam’s support for coal miners extends to supporting their jobs as well,” Roberts said. “His plan for revitalizing the coal industry in West Virginia is innovative and makes use of the full powers of the Attorney General’s office in ways that benefit miners, families, communities and the state as a whole. Merely trying to recapture the past when it comes to developing a future for coal jobs will not cut it. We have to embrace new technology and new approaches if we are going to preserve coal jobs in the long-term. Sam has that vision.”

Petsonk will be running against current Attorney General Patrick Morrisey.

