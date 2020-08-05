Advertisement

UK continues to get ready for students to return to campus

By Victor Puente
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky continues to prepare for the start of the fall semester.

They started testing students this week, and, Wednesday, we heard from UK’s president, Dr. Eli Capilouto, about how that process is going.

Capilouto told us that during the first two days of COVID testing, they tested almost 4,000 students. He said he believes they can reopen the campus safely, but they are keeping a close eye on those infection numbers.

The plan to test 30,000 UK students started in earnest on Monday, with five testing sites across the campus.

The organizers say they want to get a baseline of how many students are infected with COVID-19 before the semester gets underway.

They have locations on campus for people who test positive to quarantine.

Wednesday morning, Capilouto told us he was encouraged by how many students were taking an active role in keeping themselves and others safe.

They are also working on setting up ongoing testing once the semester starts.

Students do have more options this year when it comes to learning online, and Capilouto said most classrooms have cameras so students can watch a lesson from their dorm room if they have symptoms.

He also said he was aware that safety at UK is impacted by more than just the campus.

“If in any way we see that our community, and I’m talking about our campus community, the City of Lexington, in any way is jeopardized, we will certainly act,” Capilouto said. “One of the things I check every morning is how many of our hospital beds have COVID patients, how many are in our intensive care unit. I’m happy to say we have a great deal of capacity. But we watch it. We know we have to plan ahead.”

Capilouto also said people can’t be careless in their individual or group behaviors. He said the university would deal with it if people don’t comply.

The university has 15 contact tracers who work to notify people who have been in contact with those who test positive.

Watch Victor’s full interview with Dr. Capilouto:

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pikeville artist brings ‘Mountain Mona Lisa’ to Second Street Arts Project

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Austin Casebolt is heading to New York, following his artistic passions. But first, he is using that art to leave his mark on Pikeville, the city that made him who he is.

State

Gov. Beshear announces 546 new COVID-19 cases, one death Wednesday

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, one new death on Wednesday

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
The numbers continue to climb across Eastern Kentucky. 11 counties are reporting more than 100 cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

News

New studies show surge of kidney failure in COVID-19 patients

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Emily Bennett
One third of patients recovered from COVID-19 still have abnormal kidney function after they leave the hospital, which requires lifelong care.

Regional

Wise Town Hall closed ‘until further notice’ after employee tests positive for COVID

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The Wise Town Hall was closed after an employee contracted COVID-19.

Latest News

News

First Lady Britainy Beshear launches ‘Coverings for Kids’ program

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
It is a program to allow Kentuckians to donate facial coverings directly to school districts.

News

Martin County man arrested, 25 marijuana plants seized

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Evan Hatter
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Wednesday for cultivating marijuana.

State

Kentucky Capitol to add first statue of a woman, Nettie Depp

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman has announced that a statue of Nettie Depp, an education reformer and Kentucky native, will be unveiled in the state Capitol next August.

Coronavirus

A stronger spirit from a good deed

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Will Puckett
Kentucky Mist made hand sanitizer and now, it's helping them make stronger vodka.

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 26 minutes ago

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 30 minutes ago