State order prohibits fans at Ohio State, Bengals, Browns games

COLUMBUS, Ohio (CBS Sports) - A new order in Ohio signed Aug. 1 allowing contact sports, but without fans, reportedly applies to the state’s NFL and college football teams. The state department of health’s press secretary confirmed Monday morning to the Dayton (Ohio) Daily News sports reporter Marcus Hartman that the order includes the Ohio State Buckeyes, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns.

According to Hartman, the order remains the case until Gov. Mike DeWine's state of emergency is no longer in effect. The Ohio Department of Health could also rescind or modify the order, Hartman said.

OSU's athletic department announced last Tuesday that the football team would not hold more than 20 percent capacity at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, if a season is indeed played this fall. In an email to season ticket holders, Ohio State conveyed that the stadium would additionally require masks, prohibit tailgating and cancel other typical pregame normalities fans have grown accustomed to.

"While no final decision has been made regarding the 2020 football season, the Department of Athletics has been working diligently with university leaders, public health experts and government officials to create game day plans that protect the health, safety and well-being of our student-athletes, staff, faculty and fans," the Buckeyes athletic department said in an email to season ticket holders. "In order to provide the safest environment, certain measures will need to be implemented at Ohio Stadium this year, including physical distancing, mandatory masks/facial coverings, limited concessions, no tailgating and no skull session at St. John Arena. These measures will result in a reduced crowd capacity of no more than 20 percent of overall stadium capacity and will impact all ticket holder constituencies in both overall ticket quantity and seat location."

OSU sold 44,320 season tickets to donors, faculty members and the general public prior to last Tuesday's announcement. The Horseshoe's current capacity is listed at 104,944, bringing the 20-percent cut to approximately 20,989 fans.

Fans are permitted to opt out of their 2020 football season tickets without longevity or eligibility penalties. Season ticket holders will retain their consecutive years of purchase, retain their full season ticket eligibility (no lapse in purchasing will be applied to long-time purchasers and faculty/staff members) and still be able to participate in the planned reseating of Ohio Stadium as the 2020 Seat Selection Process will now occur prior to the 2021 season for all eligible accounts.

Ohio State athletic director Gene Smith had a more optimistic outlook on the matter several months ago. After initially having skepticism about a season being played in 2020, Smith initially saw an opportunity for the Buckeyes to make appropriate tweaks.

“We have played a little bit with the social distancing concept and we know that would probably take us down to south of 30,000 fans in the stands,” Smith told reporters May 20. “Actually closer to 20,000 to 22,000. We have played with that a little bit as a framework to start as we move forward and think about what we are ultimately allowed to do.”

Here is the full official director’s order.