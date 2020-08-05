Rheannah Spurlock becomes first ever Floyd Central softball player to sign with a college

LANGLEY, Ky. (WYMT) - Floyd Central’s Rheannah Spurlock held her signing ceremony on Wednesday, August 5 to become the first Jaguar softball player in school history to play college softball. Spurlock will head to Southern Virginia University in Buena Vista, Virginia this fall.

“It’s weird because I never - like I always knew I was gonna play softball, but never did I ever think I was gonna end up playing college ball,” Spurlock said about the opportunity to sign.

The ceremony wasn’t what she expected, but Spurlock was thankful for the people who could be there.

“It’s different. I mean I expected all my classmates to be there. I expected it to be during school and everybody getting called out to watch me sign, but I guess it’s better this way,” Spurlock said. “I mean, it’s the people that mean the most to me are here supporting me.”

In addition to the softball, Spurlock sighted her faith as a reason for picking Southern Virginia University. The school embraces the values of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the faith that Spurlock follows.

Here’s Spurlock’s full interview.

