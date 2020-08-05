Pulaski County Grand Jury convenes over Bobby Ross shooting

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The man accused of shooting Estle and Danny Ridner of Burnside in early July appeared in front of the Pulaski County Grand Jury Wednesday.

The accused, 65-year-old Bobby Ross, and his attorney stated in a preliminary hearing that Ross had been threatened and that three men appeared on this property armed with what looked like machetes.

“Conventional wisdom would say that sending your client to testify in front of the grand jury is a risky maneuver, but we believed strongly in Mr. Ross’s case,” Jeremy A. Bartley said following the return of the Grand Jury’s verdict. “Bobby defended himself from three men who would’ve hurt him, if not killed him. He has remained consistent and upfront about what happened. We are so thankful that the Grand Jury was able to see the truth.”

The Grand Jury returned a “No True Bill” dismissing the charges against Ross.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.