Ohio high school coaches petition for protocol change

Current protocol requires testing within three days of games
By Jesse Wharff
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 7:13 PM EDT
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

The state of Ohio has given high schools permission to participate in contact sport contests, under one condition - all players, coaches, and personnel are tested no more than 72 hours before the game or scrimmage.

Coaches around Ohio have found this to be impossible, citing that 72 hours is not enough time to get everyone involved tested and get results back before the game.

“As you can imagine, trying to get all your players tested, and then getting those results back in time for the game would be next to impossible. I kind of wonder if it was a little bit of a stall, a way to kind of delay their decision, knowing that most or all school districts aren’t gonna be able to comply with those rules and regulations,” Cody Venderlic, Marietta High School Athletic Director, says.

A petition has been circulating throughout the high school football community to get this protocol changed, and as of Monday morning the petition had over 37,000 signatures.

All public schools in Washington County will have at least some form of in person instruction, with children returning to school, but sports remain a mystery.

Low- or non-contact sports, such as volleyball, golf, and tennis have been cleared for competition and some schools, like Marietta, are prepared to jump into those seasons, with certain precautions being taken at practice and in competitions.

One question that has yet to be answered is who will be permitted to attend the games that do take place. More information on updated protocol for football and soccer is expected to come later this week.

