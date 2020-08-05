Advertisement

New studies show surge of kidney failure in COVID-19 patients

(AP Images)
By Emily Bennett
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:55 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As studies continue about the long term effects of COVID-19, it is being found many are developing kidney disease.

About 40 million people in the United States have chronic kidney disease. It is the ninth leading cause of death in the country and now it could increase.

“That’s before COVID-19 and contributed to this huge surge that we’ve never seen in a lifetime of chronic kidney disease,” said Dr. Fares Khater, Chief of Infectious disease at Appalachian Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Khater says studies are showing at least 25 to 45 percent of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are losing kidney function.

“People who are in the ICU around 60 percent of those can develop acute kidney injury,” said Dr. Khater.

Up to 50 percent of those patients require dialysis while in the hospital.

One-third of patients recovered from COVID-19 still have abnormal kidney function after they leave the hospital, which requires lifelong care.

“That number would be in the hundreds of thousands,” said Dr. Khater.

COVID-19 affects the kidneys in many ways including inflammation, blood clots and damage to the inner lining of the blood vessel that goes to the kidney.

“It has implications because they have to go on dialysis or RRT renal replacement therapy,” said Dr. Khater.

The Mount Sinai Health System in New York launched a study this month called MASKED-COVID. The study is diving into what the long term effects on these patients could look like.

“Following who stays in what we call acute kidney injury which is an initial insult to the kidney, who goes on to develop chronic kidney disease which is a diseased kidney or end-stage kidney disease which requires dialysis,” said Dr. Khater.

They hope to see some results by the end of this year and even more next year.

“I mean we’ve been treating viral infections and seen viral infections for me at least for two decades and I haven’t seen a virus so unpredictable and involving so many systems in the body like COVID-19 and the research keeps on coming every day there’s something new,” said Dr. Khater.

Dr. Khater also told WYMT COVID-19 affects the liver. He says high liver enzymes are an indication a patient could have COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pikeville artist brings ‘Mountain Mona Lisa’ to Second Street Arts Project

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Austin Casebolt is heading to New York, following his artistic passions. But first, he is using that art to leave his mark on Pikeville, the city that made him who he is.

State

Gov. Beshear announces 546 new COVID-19 cases, one death Wednesday

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, one new death on Wednesday

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
The numbers continue to climb across Eastern Kentucky. 11 counties are reporting more than 100 cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

Regional

Wise Town Hall closed ‘until further notice’ after employee tests positive for COVID

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The Wise Town Hall was closed after an employee contracted COVID-19.

Latest News

News

First Lady Britainy Beshear launches ‘Coverings for Kids’ program

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
It is a program to allow Kentuckians to donate facial coverings directly to school districts.

News

Martin County man arrested, 25 marijuana plants seized

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Evan Hatter
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Wednesday for cultivating marijuana.

State

Kentucky Capitol to add first statue of a woman, Nettie Depp

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman has announced that a statue of Nettie Depp, an education reformer and Kentucky native, will be unveiled in the state Capitol next August.

Coronavirus

A stronger spirit from a good deed

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Will Puckett
Kentucky Mist made hand sanitizer and now, it's helping them make stronger vodka.

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 27 minutes ago

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 30 minutes ago