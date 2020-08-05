Advertisement

New Regional Driver Licensing Office opens in Prestonsburg

(KVLY)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Gov. Andy Beshear announced on Wednesday that the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) is opening a Regional Driver Licensing Office in Prestonsburg.

They will be complying with the CDC guidelines while open. “With the new office in Prestonsburg, we are expanding an important customer service,” KYTC Secretary Jim Gray said. “But we are doing so in a way that protects the health and safety of our customers and our employees. That includes social distancing, wearing face masks, and having a sanitized work station for every customer.”

This brings the number of offices open and able to issue licensing safely during the pandemic to eight.

“We are offering essential, in-person public services while taking care to do so in a way that protects public health,” said Gov. Beshear. “Essential services include issuing, renewing, and replacing operator’s licenses and official identification cards for our fellow Kentuckians who depend on them for employment, travel and emergencies.”

It is still advised that people who need renewals or replacements and do not require testing, that they do so through the mail. You can find mail-in forms here.

