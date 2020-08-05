Advertisement

More sunshine Thursday, scattered showers possible for some

(KCRG)
By Paige Noel
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures continue tonight and into your Thursday!

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will continue to see that mixture of sun and clouds this evening with the possibility of a stray shower or two. Most of us should stay on the dry side with overnight lows dropping into the low to mid-60s.

Thursday we’ll see a slight increase in the temperatures and rain chances. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s with a few scattered showers. The area that has the best chance of seeing a shower or two is along the KY/VA border. A stalled out front to the east of us will keep a few showers in the area. It won’t be a washout by any means.

Extended Forecast

Mostly sunny skies return Friday with highs in the low to mid-80s and lows in the low to mid-60s. A stray shower is possible Friday but once again most should stay on the dry side.

High pressure sets up this weekend bringing lots of sunshine and hot temperatures back to the mountains. Highs will be back in the upper 80s to lower 90s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. We will remain dry both days as well.

The hot temperatures continue into the new week with a few daily rain chances. It looks like we’ll remain on the mostly dry side into the first half of the new week!

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Cooler trend continues through the end of the week

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
If you are enjoying this cooler pattern, we have a couple more days of it before we get a hard reminder that it’s still August.

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - August 4, 2020

Updated: 16 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 6 p.m. forecast - August 4, 2020

Updated: 21 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 p.m. forecast - August 4, 2020

Updated: 22 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Latest News

Forecast

Cooler temperatures continue Wednesday, stray rain chances possible

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 2:47 PM EDT
|
By Paige Noel
That cold front has moved out of here which will bring some nice temperatures into the mountains.

Forecast

Weak front moves through today, brings increased rain chances

Updated: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:18 AM EDT
|
By Brandon Robinson
While it felt a little warmer on Monday than on Sunday, another small shot of cooler air is on the way today, thanks to an approaching system.

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 11 p.m. forecast - August 3, 2020

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 11:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 6 p.m. forecast - August 3, 2020

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 6:00 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Weather

Meteorologist Paige Noel's 5:30 p.m. forecast - August 3, 2020

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:30 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 5:30

Weather

Brandon Robinson's 6:30 a.m. Forecast-August 5th, 2020

Updated: Aug. 3, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News This Morning, 6 a.m. Hour