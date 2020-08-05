More sunshine Thursday, scattered showers possible for some

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures continue tonight and into your Thursday!

Tonight and Tomorrow

We will continue to see that mixture of sun and clouds this evening with the possibility of a stray shower or two. Most of us should stay on the dry side with overnight lows dropping into the low to mid-60s.

Thursday we’ll see a slight increase in the temperatures and rain chances. Highs will be in the low to mid-80s with a few scattered showers. The area that has the best chance of seeing a shower or two is along the KY/VA border. A stalled out front to the east of us will keep a few showers in the area. It won’t be a washout by any means.

Extended Forecast

Mostly sunny skies return Friday with highs in the low to mid-80s and lows in the low to mid-60s. A stray shower is possible Friday but once again most should stay on the dry side.

High pressure sets up this weekend bringing lots of sunshine and hot temperatures back to the mountains. Highs will be back in the upper 80s to lower 90s with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. We will remain dry both days as well.

The hot temperatures continue into the new week with a few daily rain chances. It looks like we’ll remain on the mostly dry side into the first half of the new week!

