Masks will be required for KHSAA football spectators

The KHSAA board is working on a “Healthy at Sports” guidance document
Greenwood vs Barren County 9-27-19
Greenwood vs Barren County 9-27-19(Hunter Smith)
By Lee K. Howard
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 8:50 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Kentucky high school football season is scheduled to begin September 11. On a conference call Tuesday, KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett told school superintendents that masks will be required for fans attending games.

“It’s without question that masks will be required for spectators,” said Tackett. “Districts should begin calculating their sports facilities’ capacity in light of the latest restrictions on crowd size and occupancy.”

Tackett said the KHSAA continues to work toward a start of practice on August 24, and the board is working on a “Healthy at Sports” guidance document on how to conduct games, which will be submitted to the Kentucky Department for Public Health for comment. Tackett hopes to have a final version, spelling out requirements and options, sent to school districts before August 24.

“We are trying to juggle the virus impact, the community impact, and the educational impact,” said Tackett.

