Martin County man arrested, 25 marijuana plants seized
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Martin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Wednesday for cultivating marijuana.
Sheriff John Kirk tells WYMT that they received an anonymous tip that led them to Hall’s Branch in Tomahawk. When the Sheriff and deputies arrived, they found 39-year-old Terrence Mills tending to his marijuana plants. He was arrested on site and taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center. Deputies also confiscated a handgun and a machete from Mills.
He is charged with cultivating five or more marijuana plants.
