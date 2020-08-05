Martin County man arrested, 25 marijuana plants seized

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Martin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Wednesday for cultivating marijuana.

Sheriff John Kirk tells WYMT that they received an anonymous tip that led them to Hall’s Branch in Tomahawk. When the Sheriff and deputies arrived, they found 39-year-old Terrence Mills tending to his marijuana plants. He was arrested on site and taken to the Big Sandy Regional Detention Center. Deputies also confiscated a handgun and a machete from Mills.

Terrence Mills was arrested Wednesday in Martin County. (Big Sandy Regional Detention Center)

He is charged with cultivating five or more marijuana plants.

