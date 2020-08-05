Man faces murder charges in Logan County stabbing

LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man faces murder charges after a deadly stabbing Tuesday in the Davin area that involved his future father-in-law, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim, Roger Endicott, 49, was stabbed multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene, deputies say. The stabbing happened during a domestic situation at Yellow Bird Hill at Davin.

Deputies say the suspect, Joshua Gwinn, 29, was flagging them down when they arrived at the scene.

Gwinn faces a second-degree murder charge and was arraigned in Logan County Magistrate Court. He was taken to the Southwestern Regional Jail.

