Man faces murder charges in Logan County stabbing

Joshua Gwinn, 29, is charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Roger Endicott, 49, in Logan County, West Virginia.
Joshua Gwinn, 29, is charged with second-degree murder in the stabbing death of Roger Endicott, 49, in Logan County, West Virginia.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOGAN COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man faces murder charges after a deadly stabbing Tuesday in the Davin area that involved his future father-in-law, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim, Roger Endicott, 49, was stabbed multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene, deputies say. The stabbing happened during a domestic situation at Yellow Bird Hill at Davin.

Deputies say the suspect, Joshua Gwinn, 29, was flagging them down when they arrived at the scene.

Gwinn faces a second-degree murder charge and was arraigned in Logan County Magistrate Court. He was taken to the Southwestern Regional Jail.

