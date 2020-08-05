Advertisement

Look out for PPE Scams in Kentucky

Police are warning people about a scam where they get unexpected packages in the mail from China.
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Wednesday Attorney General Daniel Cameron and U.S. Attorney Rob Duncan announced a potential scam coming from foreign countries in unsolicited packages.

Many Kentuckians have received unsolicited packages containing masks or face shields.

The Attorney General’s office says this is believed to be a brushing scam. Often used by third-party sellers overseas, to obtain five-star reviews. Companies will send inexpensive equipment to homes in the U.S. and then write reviews of the product using the resident’s name and address. Therefore, brushing scams may indicate that your personal information or identity has been stolen.

If you receive an unsolicited package with a foreign return address, you should report the package to the Attorney General’s Office of Consumer Protection. Kentuckians should also report the information to the Kentucky Office of Homeland Security’s Intelligence Fusion Center by calling 1-866-EYE-ON-KY (1-866-393-6659).

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, scammers are evolving to prey on the concerns of Kentuckians by mailing unsolicited PPE,” said Attorney General Cameron. “We encourage anyone who receives a PPE product that they did not order to report it immediately to our Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-888-432-9257 or by visiting https://ag.ky.gov/scams.”

The quality of the items can not be determined, so do not use them if you do receive them.

You will also want to change your password on all e-commerce sites to protect your identity.

