Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, one new death on Wednesday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across the mountains released new coronavirus numbers on Wednesday.

The Bell County Health Department announced 11 new cases and one new death Wednesday afternoon. The death is an 81-year-old man. Of the 11 new cases, six of them are people in long term care facilities. This brings the total number of cases in Bell County to 293, and of those 76 are considered active and nine remain hospitalized.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 10 cases one of which is hospitalized. This brings the county’s total to 401. One previously reported case is now hospitalized and four previously hospitalized cases have been released. The county has a total of six in the hospital. The health department also reported nine new recovered cases.

The Kentucky River District Health Department announced 17 new cases and one probable case. Wednesday’s cases include two cases from Knott County, one case from Lee, one case from Owsley and 14 cases from Perry County. Perry County now has 203 total cases.

The Pike County Health Department reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 256. Of those, 46 are considered active with 204 recoveries.

The Knox County Health Department reported four new cases bringing the county’s total to 220.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department confirmed three new cases in Clay County. Out of the active cases in the county, two are hospitalized. There is one new probable case in Jackson County. Rockcastle County has one new probable and one new recovered case.

The Whitley County Health Department reported four new cases bringing the county’s total to 145.

