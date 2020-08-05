Advertisement

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, one new death on Wednesday

(AP)
By Paige Noel
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across the mountains released new coronavirus numbers on Wednesday.

The Bell County Health Department announced 11 new cases and one new death Wednesday afternoon. The death is an 81-year-old man. Of the 11 new cases, six of them are people in long term care facilities. This brings the total number of cases in Bell County to 293, and of those 76 are considered active and nine remain hospitalized.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 10 cases one of which is hospitalized. This brings the county’s total to 401. One previously reported case is now hospitalized and four previously hospitalized cases have been released. The county has a total of six in the hospital. The health department also reported nine new recovered cases.

The Kentucky River District Health Department announced 17 new cases and one probable case. Wednesday’s cases include two cases from Knott County, one case from Lee, one case from Owsley and 14 cases from Perry County. Perry County now has 203 total cases.

The Pike County Health Department reported 13 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 256. Of those, 46 are considered active with 204 recoveries.

The Knox County Health Department reported four new cases bringing the county’s total to 220.

The Cumberland Valley District Health Department confirmed three new cases in Clay County. Out of the active cases in the county, two are hospitalized. There is one new probable case in Jackson County. Rockcastle County has one new probable and one new recovered case.

The Whitley County Health Department reported four new cases bringing the county’s total to 145.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Sen. Rick Scott on coronavirus testing bill

Updated: 58 minutes ago

National

Sen. Rick Scott talks about Tampa event with President Trump

Updated: 1 hour ago

State

Gov. Beshear announces 546 new COVID-19 cases, one death Wednesday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

Crime

U.S. Attorney: Fourth defendant sentenced for role in meth trafficking conspiracy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
Michael Slone is the fourth person to be sentenced in this case. He admitted to conspiring with others in an attempt to distribute meth.

Latest News

State

Pulaski County Grand Jury convenes over Bobby Ross shooting

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
Bobby Ross was accused of shooting the Ridner's back in early July.

News

Martin County man arrested, 25 marijuana plants seized

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Evan Hatter
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Wednesday for cultivating marijuana.

News

First Lady Britainy Beshear launches ‘Coverings for Kids’ program

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
It is a program to allow Kentuckians to donate facial coverings directly to school districts.

State

Deputy: Wanted man arrested after motorcycle pursuit

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brooke Marshall
A man wanted for several felony charges was arrested Tuesday after a motorcycle pursuit.

Regional

COVID-19 cases surpass 114,000 in Tennessee, recoveries reach 75k

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Tennessee Department of Health has released new numbers on COVID-19 in the state.

Forecast

More sunshine Thursday, scattered showers possible for some

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Sunshine and slightly cooler temperatures continue tonight and into your Thursday!