Kentucky health officials prepare to handle potential COVID cases in schools

PULASKI CO., Ky. (WKYT) - Schools that will be reopening to in-person classes face difficult tasks this year.

Among the issues they will be facing is what to do when a student tests positive for COVID-19.

What happens if a student tests positive? School districts/health departments working on those plans. I’ll have an update at 1230 @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/tBrQXBrE93 — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) August 5, 2020

In Somerset, schools will start the new year on August 24 with both in-person and distant learning.

If a student tests positive, there are several different options regarding what will happen.

Governor Beshear was asked about that Tuesday and said it does not mean the entire school will have to shut down for one case.

The Lake Cumberland District Health Department is still working on plans, but Somerset Schools Superintendent Kyle Lively said it could result in just one classroom being impacted.

We also spoke with the director of another county’s health department that is working with their school system on their reopening plan. He told us that, as of now, the plan is to quarantine the entire classroom if one student tests positive and they could possibly close the entire school system if 10 test positive.

Lively also said each school will have a ‘sick bay’ room for students who are found with a high temperature at school.

