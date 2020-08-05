Kentucky Capitol to add first statue of a woman, Nettie Depp

FRANKFORT, Ky (AP) - Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman has announced that a statue of Nettie Depp, an education reformer and Kentucky native, will be unveiled in the state Capitol next August.

Depp is the first woman to be honored in sculpture in the Capitol building.

In the early 20th century, Depp was a school reformer and suffragist, as well as the first woman elected to public office in Barren County.

