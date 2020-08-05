Advertisement

How the 2020 ‘Delayed Derby’ will look in a pandemic world

By Nick Oliver
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - With the Indianapolis 500 announcing it won’t have fans in the stands, the Kentucky Derby could now be the nation’s biggest sporting event with spectators since the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the current plan is for fans to be at the delayed derby, those fans will find a much different experience at Churchill Downs than at previous derbies.

“But I think if it were today, we’d want to see some changes, and I think Churchill Downs would too,” said Gov. Andy Beshear. “What we do want to see is where we are a week from now, but do I believe if done right, there could be some fans, then yes. I do think there can be some. And the level will really depend on where we are with the virus, and then the plan, I mean it’s a huge complex, to spread them out.”

Through an open records request, WKYT received a copy of Churchill Downs’ COVID-19 plan for racing with fans submitted to the governor’s office in June.

The crowds will be trimmed down compared to previous years. Churchill Downs’ proposal called for general admission crowds to be reduced up to 61 percent, outdoor reserved seating area access reduced by 57 percent, and some dining area access reduced up to 33 percent. General admission tickets will be limited to a specified number and only grant access to the infield. No general admission will be allowed in the “front side” or paddock areas of the facility.

The track planned for all ticketing to be delivered digitally to limit contact between employees and guests. To promote social distancing, every other turnstile will be open as guests enter.

Barn area access will be restricted to essential personnel. Guests and parties in the barn area for morning workouts and during race days will be eliminated.

While guests will be encourages to wager through Churchill’s online wagering platform, those who want to bet in person will extra precautions at windows for live mutuel tellers.

Eating and drinking at the delayed derby will also be different. Like everywhere else now, guests will find with socially-distanced queues and workers wearing gloves and other PPE. Even in premium areas, people will find more individually pre-set meals and pre-packaged snacks and disposable cutlery wrapped in a napkin.

While a smaller crowd would normally make the lines shorter for restrooms, that might be the case with tighter capacity limits and social distancing requirements.

Before the state’s mandatory mask mandate, Churchill Downs said guests will be consistently and frequently encouraged to wear a mask at all times unless seated in their reserved seat or venue. This includes when riding on a shuttle, traveling through the venue, going to the restroom, placing an in-person wager and purchasing food or beverages from a concession stand.

The 146th Kentucky Oaks is slated to run September 4 and the Kentucky Derby is scheduled to run September 5.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Are you the parent of a teen? Read this if they are struggling with the pandemic

Updated: 33 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The Harris Poll states 64 percent of teens believe that the experience of COVID-19 will have a lasting impact on their generation’s mental health.

Regional

Kings Island cancels Halloween Haunt, WinterFest for 2020

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Previously the park announced two summertime events, Grand Carnivale and Summer Nights, had been postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19.

Forecast

Cooler trend continues through the end of the week

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
If you are enjoying this cooler pattern, we have a couple more days of it before we get a hard reminder that it’s still August.

Regional

Cofounder of Clayton Homes dies in Tennessee River helicopter crash

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amanda Hara and Lauren Meyers
A helicopter crashed into the Tennessee River near Alcoa Highway, according to dispatchers.

Regional

4-year-old dog saves Tennessee volunteer from kidnapping attempt

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lauren Meyers
A dog saved a Tennessee dog rescue volunteer from a kidnapping attempt on Sunday.

Latest News

State

WATCH | How the 2020 ‘Delayed Derby’ will look in a pandemic world

Updated: 3 hours ago
While the current plan is for fans to be at the delayed derby, those fans will find a much different experience at Churchill Downs this year.

State

Gov. Beshear announced 700 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Several counties in the mountains are above 200 cases. Laurel County is closing in on 400 cases since the pandemic started in March.

News

Alice Lloyd College releases re-opening plan for fall semester

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
As part of the plan, students, faculty and staff will have to wear face coverings where social distancing is not feasible and practice good hygiene.

Food

Restaurants move into week two of indoor restrictions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Will Puckett
Restaurants begin to transition into week two of 25 percent indoor capacity.

News

Floyd County water thieves dampen progress for Southern Water District

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Southern Water District just invested $1.4 million into new water meters for its customers. Now, at least four times a week, they are being vandalized and stolen.