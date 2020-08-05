High School basketball keeps an eye on the way volleyball handles pandemic

(WYMT) - Last year, Corbin volleyball made history by being the first team from the 13th region to win a game at state.

“They were so successful. They don’t want them to succeed this year and this is what you’ve got to realize people are watching you because you were so successful last year,” added Vanessa Ross, Corbin’s head volleyball coach.

However, this year volleyball practice looks out of the norm with masks and temperature checks.

“I feel like it’s a whole other battle instead of teaching them how to pass, hit, and all that good stuff. Making them wear masks is a constant battle and it comes down to either they want to wear a mask and they want to play, or they want to get shut down and not play at all,” said Ross.

This season all eyes will be on the court with volleyball being the first fall sport to be played indoors.

“For this time period right now we’re all in this to make sure that all of our kids are having a season and a postponement in the fall is going to affect us and it’s not were separated anymore,” said North Laurel girls head basketball coach, Eddie Mahan.

From volleyball to basketball and all the sports in between they all have one goal, to play.

“We’re always supportive of our other sports, but this year we are going to be supporting them even that much more to make sure their season goes well. Not just with wins and losses, but with the least amount of interruptions as well,” added Mahan.

Corbin’s first volleyball game is set to tip-off on September 8th.

