Advertisement

High School basketball keeps an eye on the way volleyball handles pandemic

By Camille Gear
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:12 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WYMT) - Last year, Corbin volleyball made history by being the first team from the 13th region to win a game at state.

“They were so successful. They don’t want them to succeed this year and this is what you’ve got to realize people are watching you because you were so successful last year,” added Vanessa Ross, Corbin’s head volleyball coach.

However, this year volleyball practice looks out of the norm with masks and temperature checks.

“I feel like it’s a whole other battle instead of teaching them how to pass, hit, and all that good stuff. Making them wear masks is a constant battle and it comes down to either they want to wear a mask and they want to play, or they want to get shut down and not play at all,” said Ross.

This season all eyes will be on the court with volleyball being the first fall sport to be played indoors.

“For this time period right now we’re all in this to make sure that all of our kids are having a season and a postponement in the fall is going to affect us and it’s not were separated anymore,” said North Laurel girls head basketball coach, Eddie Mahan.

From volleyball to basketball and all the sports in between they all have one goal, to play.

“We’re always supportive of our other sports, but this year we are going to be supporting them even that much more to make sure their season goes well. Not just with wins and losses, but with the least amount of interruptions as well,” added Mahan.

Corbin’s first volleyball game is set to tip-off on September 8th.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

High School basketball keeps an eye on the way volleyball handles pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11

Sports

EKU kicker quits team, makes strong allegations against coaching staff

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
Landon White, a kicker, and graduate from Madison Central High School took to Instagram to explain his reason for leaving the team.

Sports

Masks will be required for KHSAA football spectators

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Lee K. Howard
The KHSAA board is working on a “Healthy at Sports” guidance document

Sports

8th grader rewrites high school record book, gains attention from college scouts

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
"Records are a big deal, especially at Pikeville." 8th grader Cam Roberts is quickly becoming the top high school golfer in the state.

Latest News

Sports

The socially distant game: High school golf tournaments look slightly different during COVID-19 pandemic

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Rockcastle County hosted the 2020 Rockcastle Rockets Invitational at General Burnside Island Golf Course.

Sports

2020 Rockcastle Rockets Invitational

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Rockcastle County hosts the 2020 Rockcastle Rockets Invitational at General Burnside Island Golf Course. Estill County's Kade Benton took home the individual title (one-under 70), while Clay County won the team title (304).

Sports

High school golf competition changes - 4 p.m.

Updated: 6 hours ago
High school golf competition changes - 4 p.m.

Sports

2020 Rockcastle Rockets Invitational shows off new guidelines for golf tournament - 6 pm

Updated: 7 hours ago
2020 Rockcastle Rockets Invitational shows off new guidelines for golf tournament - 6 pm

Sports

AAC pushes back fall sports competition for Union College

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Competition is set to start on September 15. The Bulldogs participate in the AAC in all sports outside of football.

Sports

SEC announces new preseason football practice schedule

Updated: 10 hours ago
The Southeastern Conference today announced adjusted dates for preseason football activities for SEC schools with the first allowable practice now scheduled for August 17.