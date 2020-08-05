Advertisement

Health dept. reports Lexington’s 2nd-highest one-day increase in COVID cases

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 9:21 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department is reporting 105 new COVID-19 cases from Tuesday.

No new deaths were reported. The city’s death toll from the virus remains at 46.

MORE: Health Dept. releases Lexington COVID-19 numbers for July

The new cases from Tuesday bring the county’s total to 3,552. It’s the city’s second-highest increase in cases in one day.

The city’s highest one-day totals to date have been:

  • 116 cases, July 27
  • 105 cases, Aug. 4
  • 100 cases, July 23
  • 89 cases, July 30
  • 83 cases, July 9
  • 69 cases, July 15 and July 19
  • 65 cases, July 10
  • 62 cases, July 6
  • 61 cases July 21
  • 58 cases, July 13

According to the health dept., reasons for the steady increase in cases include increased physical interaction in public places, family groupings, work exposures, and clusters in long term care facilities.

MORE: Interactive | Breakdown of Kentucky’s COVID-19 cases

They say we have been experiencing a rise in cases in Lexington since mid-May and it shows no sign of slowing.

“As this spreads and as we go further into the year, with more places opening, schools returning, college campuses resuming classes - the outlook is unknown,” said LCFHD spokesperson Kevin Hall. “We need people to be aware of it. The more we can do right now, the better off we’re going to be a month, two months, four months, a year down the road.”

Health officials say their case investigations are showing people who report going to public businesses while infectious. They say people are also contagious at the start of their illness, including 1-2 days before symptoms begin, meaning it can be spread without any symptoms being shown.

They say people need to stay home if you are sick to avoid spreading COVID-19 to others.

MORE: Lexington adding COVID testing options as wait times continue to be an issue

Travel to areas with higher case numbers of COVID-19 has also been identified as a likely source of infection for some Lexington cases.

The state health department has issued an advisory for travelers to Alabama, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Nevada, Puerto Rico, South Carolina and Texas, recommending that they self-quarantine for 14 days after last leaving these locations.

Health officials say unless people take action to protect themselves and their loved ones, Lexington will likely continue to have more cases, leading to potential limitations in the capacity of our healthcare delivery system to take care of our sickest patients.

The current official state totals are 32,197 cases and 751 deaths.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

State

Gov. Beshear announced 700 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers on Tuesday

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Several counties in the mountains are above 200 cases. Laurel County is closing in on 400 cases since the pandemic started in March.

State

Clusters of COVID-19 cases in Whitley County

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Phil Pendleton
A cluster is defined as two or more cases in a single location according to health leaders.

State

Case against Rep. Robert Goforth moves forward

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WKYT News Staff
The case against a Kentucky lawmaker is moving forward in court.

Latest News

Forecast

Cooler trend continues through the end of the week

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
If you are enjoying this cooler pattern, we have a couple more days of it before we get a hard reminder that it’s still August.

News

Back to School: Opening dates and plans for Eastern Kentucky School Districts

Updated: 5 hours ago
Schools in Eastern Kentucky are varying their plans to start the school year.

State

Poll: Trump, McConnell enjoy big leads in Kentucky over Democratic rivals

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By John P. Wise
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell held a 53-36 advantage over well-funded Democratic challenger Amy McGrath, who won a tightly-contested primary over hard-charging newcomer Charles Booker in June.

State

Back to school shoppers buying more, online sales soar

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Shelby Lofton
Back to school shopping is in full swing but families are buying differently this year. With several school districts going to virtual learning, retailers are stocking up on different products.

State

Are you the parent of a teen? Read this if they are struggling with the pandemic

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
The Harris Poll states 64 percent of teens believe that the experience of COVID-19 will have a lasting impact on their generation’s mental health.

Regional

Kings Island cancels Halloween Haunt, WinterFest for 2020

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
Previously the park announced two summertime events, Grand Carnivale and Summer Nights, had been postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19.