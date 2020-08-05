Advertisement

Football coach turning to the lake during stressful time

By Tommy Pool
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - While the KHSAA has a date set for the start of the high school football season, unanswered questions and uncertainty have coaches and players concerned. Knox Central’s Head Football Coach Fred Hoskins is in the same boat.

“It’s been tough you know because you don’t know what to tell your kids. You don’t know what to tell your coaches. You try to go on business, as usual, the best we can but just the unknown is really hard,” said Hoskins.

How does coach deal with the changes and uncertainty? Literally by staying in the same boat.

“I’d say I’ve probably fished 150 days ￼out of these 4 months or 5 months. We’ve keeled pretty busy,” said Hoskins.

The coach grew up fishing, falling in love with the sport like football. With extra time due to the extended offseason, Hoskins has had more time to fish.

“Last year during the season, I got the boat out twice during fall break and that was to take my dad out,” said Hoskins.

Hoskins isn’t alone this summer.

“I’ve fished with him longer than he has coached me here at Nock Central,” said Sophomore Bracken Castle.

Castle is going into his sophomore season at Knox Central. Castle, a center, played in the freshman All-American game in Naples Florida at the first of the new year, but more importantly, he is a family friend of Hoskins, reeling in fishes together with his dad.

“The last couple of weeks we have been absolutely blistering them.￼ We’ve had a couple of days that we have cut 50 or 60 conservatively and then there was one day we was really close to three digits if we didn’t break it,” said Castle.

Dylan Hoskins, Fred’s oldest son and senior, also joins from time to time. Using the activity to check out and escape the daily pressure and consistent worry of the college admission process during the pandemic.

“It’s a lot harder to form impressions for coaches and administrators and admissions people,” said Hoskins. “It helps a lot to just relieve some stress and not worry about the uncertain future and what could possibly happen with everything going on right now.”

For now, the three continue to fish, enjoying their extra time but also looking forward to putting up their equipment for the season.

“As soon as we get started everything will have to get put up and I’ll have to put all my fishing gear on mothballs,” said Hoskins.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

Rheannah Spurlock becomes first ever Floyd Central softball player to sign with a college

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Willie Hope
Floyd Central’s Rheannah Spurlock held her signing ceremony on Wednesday, August 5 to become the first Jaguar softball player in school history to play college softball. Spurlock will head to Southern Virginia University in Buena Vista, Virginia this fall.

Sports

Floyd Central's Rheannah Spurlock signs Southern Virginia University softball

Updated: 1 hour ago
Floyd Central's Rheannah Spurlock signs Southern Virginia University softball

Sports

High school football coach uses down time to fish

Updated: 2 hours ago
Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 6

Sports

Rheanna Spurlock signs with Southern Virginia softball full interview

Updated: 2 hours ago
Rheanna Spurlock signs with Southern Virginia softball full interview

Latest News

Sports

EKU responds after kicker quits team, makes strong allegations against coaching staff

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Camille Gear
Landon White, a kicker, and graduate from Madison Central High School took to Instagram to explain his reason for leaving the team.

Sports

University of Louisville puts workouts on hold for four fall sports programs

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
The University of Louisville has temporarily suspended team activities for men’s and women’s soccer, field hockey and volleyball on Monday, August 3 after 29 student-athletes across the three programs tested positive for COVID-19.

Sports

NCAA board hands call on fall championships to each division

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
The NCAA Board of Directors is allowing each division of the association to decide independently by Aug. 21 whether it will be able to conduct championship events safely in fall sports such as soccer, volleyball and lower levels of football during the coronavirus pandemic.

Sports

State order prohibits fans at Ohio State, Bengals, Browns games

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By CBS Sports
A new order in Ohio signed Aug. 1 allowing contact sports, but without fans, reportedly applies to the state’s NFL and college football teams.

Sports

UConn cancels 2020 college football season amid COVID-19 concerns

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By CBS Sports
The players will remain on scholarship, their status as students will continue through either virtual or in-person learning this academic year and they will have access to the football facilities and support services in accordance with NCAA rules and local health protocols.

Sports

Kentucky men’s golfer Cullan Brown has died

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Willie Hope
Brown was a state high school champion and All-SEC performer.