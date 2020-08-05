Football coach turning to the lake during stressful time

CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - While the KHSAA has a date set for the start of the high school football season, unanswered questions and uncertainty have coaches and players concerned. Knox Central’s Head Football Coach Fred Hoskins is in the same boat.

“It’s been tough you know because you don’t know what to tell your kids. You don’t know what to tell your coaches. You try to go on business, as usual, the best we can but just the unknown is really hard,” said Hoskins.

How does coach deal with the changes and uncertainty? Literally by staying in the same boat.

“I’d say I’ve probably fished 150 days ￼out of these 4 months or 5 months. We’ve keeled pretty busy,” said Hoskins.

The coach grew up fishing, falling in love with the sport like football. With extra time due to the extended offseason, Hoskins has had more time to fish.

“Last year during the season, I got the boat out twice during fall break and that was to take my dad out,” said Hoskins.

Hoskins isn’t alone this summer.

“I’ve fished with him longer than he has coached me here at Nock Central,” said Sophomore Bracken Castle.

Castle is going into his sophomore season at Knox Central. Castle, a center, played in the freshman All-American game in Naples Florida at the first of the new year, but more importantly, he is a family friend of Hoskins, reeling in fishes together with his dad.

“The last couple of weeks we have been absolutely blistering them.￼ We’ve had a couple of days that we have cut 50 or 60 conservatively and then there was one day we was really close to three digits if we didn’t break it,” said Castle.

Dylan Hoskins, Fred’s oldest son and senior, also joins from time to time. Using the activity to check out and escape the daily pressure and consistent worry of the college admission process during the pandemic.

“It’s a lot harder to form impressions for coaches and administrators and admissions people,” said Hoskins. “It helps a lot to just relieve some stress and not worry about the uncertain future and what could possibly happen with everything going on right now.”

For now, the three continue to fish, enjoying their extra time but also looking forward to putting up their equipment for the season.

“As soon as we get started everything will have to get put up and I’ll have to put all my fishing gear on mothballs,” said Hoskins.

