First Lady Britainy Beshear launches ‘Coverings for Kids’ program

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear launched a new program during the daily news conference of Tuesday called ‘Coverings for Kids.'

It is a program to allow Kentuckians to donate facial coverings directly to school districts.

Britainy Beshear, First Lady, says the program will begin August 11th.

“We are seeking to collect mask donations homemade or otherwise to provide to Kentucky schools for students, educators, and staff at no cost to the school districts,” said Beshear. " These donations will help our schools and students be healthy and help ease the additional stress that some face during this time.”

Danny Adkins, Floyd County Superintendent, says the masks are imperative.

“It really kind of piqued our interest and we are kind of excited about it. Simply because we know in order for us to get back into school five days a week we are going to have to wear face coverings and our masks,” said Adkins. “Any type of relief that we see and having to purchase that PPE is going to be a big benefit to the district and districts across the state.”

Each district will have a designated drop off location for the masks and in Floyd County in the central office.

“Our health assistance and nurses at schools will let us know when we are running low and we will make sure to get those masks into the hands,” said Adkins.

The masks can be homemade or purchased.

Beshear asks people to donate both child and adult size coverings.

