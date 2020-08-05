Deputy: Wanted man arrested after motorcycle pursuit

MARTIN, Ky. (WYMT) - A man wanted for several felony charges was arrested Tuesday after a motorcycle pursuit.

47-year-old Michael Crum of Martin was driving a Black Harley-Davidson Motorcycle on Main Street in Martin when police spotted and recognized him from the wanted description sent to them from law enforcement agencies in Floyd County.

Crum refused to stop when deputies tried to pull him over. After a short pursuit, Crum got off his bike on Crum Branch at Arkansas Creek and tried to run away.

Deputies caught up, tasered, and arrested Crum.

Crum was charged with nine different charges including improper passing, two counts of fleeing police, resisting arrest, four counts of possession of drugs or drug paraphernalia, and failure to maintain insurance and license of an operated vehicle.

