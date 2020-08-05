Advertisement

Cooler trend continues through the end of the week

(KCRG)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 2:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - If you are enjoying this cooler pattern, we have a couple more days of it before we get a hard reminder that it’s still August.

Today and Tonight

Fog will greet you this morning and it could be dense in spots. Otherwise, it’s sunshine maybe mixed with clouds at times and the chance for an isolated shower or storm this afternoon. The humidity stays low and highs top out in the low 80s. I would be ok if it stayed like this year round.

Tonight, look for mostly clear skies with more fog late. Lows will drop into the mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

Our mild stretch looks to continue through the end of the work week, but you’ll notice just a little more warmth each day. Our rain chances look a touch better on Thursday, but they still aren’t great. They are back to stray on Friday. Temperatures stay in the low to mid-80s both days.

If you like the heat, we’ve got you covered on that too. The mercury climbs back close to 90 both weekend days under full-on sunshine and no rain chances.

The 90 degree or above temperatures will continue into the new week too.

