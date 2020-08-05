Advertisement

City of Corbin, Grace Health Center come together to promote ‘Health Centers Week’

Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus and Grace Health CEO Michael Stanley signed a proclamation today promoting the services provided
Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus and Grace Health CEO Michael Stanley sign a proclamation making Aug. 9-15 "Health Center Week" throughout the city.
Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus and Grace Health CEO Michael Stanley sign a proclamation making Aug. 9-15 "Health Center Week" throughout the city.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Aug. 5, 2020
CORBIN, Ky. (WYMT) - The city of Corbin and Grace Health Center are coming together to promote mental health aid.

Corbin Mayor Suzie Razmus and Grace Health CEO Michael Stanley signed a proclamation today making August 9-15 “Health Center Week” throughout the city. Both parties hope that this will encourage those affected by the mental stress of COVID-19 to reach out for help.

Stanley strongly encourages anyone to reach out either by telephone or virtually.

“Whatever your level of anxiety may be, we’ll find a way to meet your needs,” Stanley said. “Don’t go without healthcare, you can always reach out to us.”

Razmus says that recognizing the service that Grace provides for both the city and community as a whole was a driving force behind getting this done so quickly.

“It lets health care workers to know and health center to know it’s important to the community,” Razmus said. “What would we do if we didn’t have them taking care of our needs?”

Those who wish to reach out are encouraged to do so either by phone or going online.

