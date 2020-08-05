Back to school shoppers buying more, online sales soar

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Back to school shopping is in full swing but families are buying differently this year. With several school districts going to virtual learning, retailers are stocking up on different products.

Instead of looseleaf paper and pencils, parents are picking up headphones, printers and computers for their students.

They’re also purchasing homeschooling books and supplies than can turn the kitchen table into a classroom.

Steve McClain with the Kentucky Retail Federation says the national trend shows some stores may hit record sales this year.

McClain says while parents aren’t stocking up on traditional school supplies, they’re buying more expensive items. He also says more families are opting to buy online rather than in-store.

“What we’re seeing here in the state and nationally is I think, from this spring with people or kids were learning online I think some parents are, okay this is when we’re going to need if we’re gonna have to do this again in the fall,” said McClain.

McClain recommends parents get their shopping done to account for longer shipping times.

McClain also says this back to school shopping season is a trial run for what retailers can expect during the holiday sales.

#BACKTOSCHOOL: who has done their shopping already? I’m talking to retailers about what their sales look like. They say parents are coming in, they’re just look at different aisles this year. More at 6&11. @WKYT pic.twitter.com/Ir7pWU6FMe — Shelby Lofton (@ShelbyWKYT) August 4, 2020

