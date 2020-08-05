4-year-old dog saves Tennessee volunteer from kidnapping attempt
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 11:21 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A dog saved a Tennessee dog rescue volunteer from a kidnapping attempt on Sunday in Nashville.
According to Big Fluffy Dog Rescue, the 4-year-old Great Pyrenees, Jepson, kept two men with bad intentions away from the volunteer walking Jepson.
“Jepson is a very good boy. He is good with people unless you are a criminal and he is good with dogs and cats,” said the rescue in a Facebook post.
The rescue also said that Jepson is looking for a foster home as are his siblings.
If anyone is interested in fostering or possibly adopting Jepson contact the rescue at katrina@bigfluffydogs.com.
