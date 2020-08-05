4-year-old dog saves Tennessee volunteer from kidnapping attempt.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A dog saved a Tennessee dog rescue volunteer from a kidnapping attempt on Sunday in Nashville.

According to Big Fluffy Dog Rescue, the 4-year-old Great Pyrenees, Jepson, kept two men with bad intentions away from the volunteer walking Jepson.

“Jepson is a very good boy. He is good with people unless you are a criminal and he is good with dogs and cats,” said the rescue in a Facebook post.

So, a lot of people have asked for info on the dog who protected our worker from an attempted attack. Say hello to... Posted by Big Fluffy Dog Rescue on Sunday, August 2, 2020

The rescue also said that Jepson is looking for a foster home as are his siblings.

If anyone is interested in fostering or possibly adopting Jepson contact the rescue at katrina@bigfluffydogs.com.

