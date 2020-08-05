Advertisement

38,000 pounds of imported ground beef under recall

JBS Food Canada ULC is recalling 38,406 pounds of boneless beef head meat products that it says weren’t presented for import re-inspection into the United States.
JBS Food Canada ULC is recalling 38,406 pounds of boneless beef head meat products that it says weren’t presented for import re-inspection into the United States.(AP Graphics)
Published: Aug. 5, 2020 at 5:58 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - More than 38,000 pounds of ground beef imported to the United States from Canada is being recalled because it may not have been properly inspected.

JBS Food Canada ULC is recalling 38,406 pounds of boneless beef head meat products that it says weren’t presented for import re-inspection into the United States.

The raw, frozen beef was imported on July 13 and processed into ground beef products by another company.

So far, there are no reports of illness.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service discovered through routine surveillance that the product had by-passed FSIS import re-inspection.

The recall includes 80 lb. boxes containing eight 10 lb. chubs of Balter Meat Company 73/27 ground beef with use by/freeze by dates of August 9 or 10, 2020; pack dates of 072020, 072120, or 072220, and lot codes of 2020A or 2030A.

They were shipped to distribution centers in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina for further distribution to retail stores.

Anyone who has bought these products should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Anyone with questions can call JBS USA Consumer Hotline at (800) 727-2333.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Pikeville artist brings ‘Mountain Mona Lisa’ to Second Street Arts Project

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Buddy Forbes
Austin Casebolt is heading to New York, following his artistic passions. But first, he is using that art to leave his mark on Pikeville, the city that made him who he is.

State

Gov. Beshear announces 546 new COVID-19 cases, one death Wednesday

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, one new death on Wednesday

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By Paige Noel
The numbers continue to climb across Eastern Kentucky. 11 counties are reporting more than 100 cases since the beginning of the pandemic in March.

News

New studies show surge of kidney failure in COVID-19 patients

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Emily Bennett
One third of patients recovered from COVID-19 still have abnormal kidney function after they leave the hospital, which requires lifelong care.

Regional

Wise Town Hall closed ‘until further notice’ after employee tests positive for COVID

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Jordan Whitaker
The Wise Town Hall was closed after an employee contracted COVID-19.

Latest News

News

First Lady Britainy Beshear launches ‘Coverings for Kids’ program

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
It is a program to allow Kentuckians to donate facial coverings directly to school districts.

News

Martin County man arrested, 25 marijuana plants seized

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Evan Hatter
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man Wednesday for cultivating marijuana.

State

Kentucky Capitol to add first statue of a woman, Nettie Depp

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman has announced that a statue of Nettie Depp, an education reformer and Kentucky native, will be unveiled in the state Capitol next August.

Coronavirus

A stronger spirit from a good deed

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Will Puckett
Kentucky Mist made hand sanitizer and now, it's helping them make stronger vodka.

National

Full Interview: Peter Navarro

Updated: 26 minutes ago

National

Sen. Sherrod Brown on President Trump's upcoming visit to Ohio

Updated: 30 minutes ago