’You could save a life’: London Fire and Police Departments host City Safety Day

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - Each year, the London Police and Fire Departments look to give back to their community, usually hosting the annual National Night Out.

This year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they could not hold the event, but they decided to host a City Safety Day.

The event was held Tuesday from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the London Fire Department. They performed child safety seat checks and the Kentucky Blood Center was on site for a blood drive.

Year-round, the fire and police departments offer free car seat checks.

“It’s just educational we want to help continue to save lives and we love our children,” said London Police Public Affairs Officer Magen Zawko.

Zawko says most car seats are not installed properly.

“Usually if you think your car seat is installed right, you’re probably wrong. You need to have a certified technician install it or just check it for you real quick,” said Zawko.

Zawko told WYMT before she went through training her car seats were not installed correctly.

“When I went through training I realized that I didn’t. You think more is better more things connected is better but it’s really less is more. You need to make sure it’s in the right spot.”

She says children facing forward should have their straps at or above their shoulders while rear-facing children should have the straps should be at or below the shoulders.

“If you’re not 100 percent sure that child is in correctly you could be causing more damage,” said Zawko

The Kentucky Blood Center was set up inside the fire department. Officials said they had a full schedule of donors Tuesday.

“There’s always going to be a need and there’s always an opportunity to save a life and if you can you know put the mask on and they’re protecting themselves and they’re gloved up and you’re all in it together to help save a life.”

The center is asking for donations as the demand for blood is high.

“In addition to just it being that time of the year where they see a slow down we have COVID and they really need that blood for those patients,” said Zawko.

Brittany Jackson, one of the donors who is also a nurse, says the simple act of giving blood can go a long way.

“We’ll get people you know patients that are very very weak very sick and just that one unit seems like it starts just perking them right back up and they start feeling better,” said Jackson. “There’s just so much going on, so much uncertainty just knowing that you know you can try to help someone, give some kind of value back to life through all this and I think that’s important for the community trying to stick together.”

