Weak front moves through today, brings increased rain chances

(KY3)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 2:02 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - While it felt a little warmer on Monday than on Sunday, another small shot of cooler air is on the way today, thanks to an approaching system.

Today and Tonight

It will be a similar day condition-wise on this Tuesday to what we saw yesterday. We’ll start with some patchy fog, which will give way to sun and clouds and then some scattered chances for showers and storms as we get deeper into the morning that will continue off and on throughout the day. A weak cold front is approaching from the west, so that should keep our highs in the low 80s and once again drop our dew points back into the comfortable category.

Partly cloudy skies and stray rain chances early are the story again tonight as lows drop into the low to mid-60s.

Extended Forecast

We start to dry out on Wednesday and that trend looks to continue through the weekend. Stray chances can’t be ruled out, but the sunshine will be the main forecast feature for the next several days. Highs will gradually increase from the low 80s on Wednesday to close to 90 by Saturday and Sunday.

We get back to the hotter temperatures and daily rain chances that we’re used to by next week.

