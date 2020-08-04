Advertisement

Gov. Beshear announced 700 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths

Gov. Andy Beshear provides an update for Kentuckians on COVID-19.
Gov. Andy Beshear provides an update for Kentuckians on COVID-19.(WKYT)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Governor Andy Beshear gave his Tuesday COVID-19 update.

The governor announced 700 new cases and seven new deaths in Kentucky.

At least 32,197 Kentuckians have contracted the virus. The death toll is now at 751.

8,406 people have recovered from the virus.

650,093 Kentuckians have received tests.

18 of the new 700 cases were children under the age of five. The youngest of the 18 being two-months-old.

First Lady Britainy Beshear also spoke about the new program called Coverings for Kids.

Coverings for Kids will help Kentuckians donate masks to local school districts. This is to help in the safe reopening of schools knowing kids may lose, break or dirty their masks during the day and need an additional one.

“As a mom, nothing is more important to me than protecting each one of Kentucky’s children, as well as the teachers and staff who work hard every day to help them learn and grow,” said First Lady Beshear. “Kentuckian’s generosity is unmatched, and during this pandemic, this program will help ensure each school has enough masks to protect their students and staff.”

Each district would be allowed to choose how the donated masks are distributed.

“I’m an educator who trusts educators,” said Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman. “We want to provide each district with resources and guidance while still giving them the flexibility to make sure these coverings are going where they’re most needed at any given time.”

WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state's COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

