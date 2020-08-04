Union College prepare for student-athletes return to campus

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Since March, Williamson Stadium at Union College has sat empty.

“To be honest it’s been very quiet around here in our community and around campus without our students. The vast majority has been gone since March so were looking forward to having some life back on campus,” said Director of Sports Communications, Jay Stancil.

However, this weekend life will return on campus with the football team moving in on Saturday, along with volleyball, men’s and women’s soccer teams on Sunday.

“It’s going to be a new process and it’s going to take a learning curve. It’s going to take a while for everyone to adjust because this is all new,” added Stancil.

Move-in days will look different this year with extra safety precautions like daily temperature checks and every student-athlete is required to test negative for COVID-19 before stepping on campus.

“One of the big differences is of course the requirement of masks on campus. If you’re on our campus you need to be wearing a mask,” said Stancil.

Move-in is not the only time there will be these precations, the school also is changing how workouts will look as well.

“Everything in the weight room, we will have to redesign it to make sure everybody is social distanced when using it and we have to limit the number of people using it,” added Stancil. ”The key thing is we want to do everything we can to create a safe and healthy environment so we can play and they can go to school and learn.”

Union’s football practice is set to kick off on August 15th.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.