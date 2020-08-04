Third person dies from COVID-19-related complications in Mingo County

MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- A third person has died from COVID-19-related complications in Mingo County.

The Mingo County Public Health Department made that announcement Monday afternoon.

It says the victim, a 43-year-old man, died while hospitalized at Appalachian Regional Healthcare in South Williamson, Kentucky.

That man tested positive July 21, according to the Mingo County Public Health Department. The two other deaths in the county happened April 15 and June 12.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, there are 132 confirmed cases in Mingo County as of Monday morning.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.