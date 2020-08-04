Advertisement

SOAR Executive Director Jared Arnett steps down, state-wide search on for new one

(WYMT)
By Paige Noel
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) is launching a state-wide search for its next executive director.

Founding Executive Director of SOAR Jared Arnett announced he would leave his position at the end of his current contract that expires in October of 2020. After leading the organization for nearly six years, he is leaving to be more involved in Mountain Music Exchange which is a business he co-founded before working at SOAR. He is also focusing his time on being a pastor at New Beginnings Fellowship Church. Arnett will remain in the position until a new director is found.

Chair of the SOAR Executive Board Kimberly S. McCann said the SOAR Personnel Committee partnered with the Kentucky Chamber to lead in the search for the next executive director.

“I am excited to be entering a new chapter at SOAR and working with the new Executive Director. While Jared is transitioning, we have no doubt that he will remain engaged in the work of SOAR and its impact across Appalachia Kentucky,” McCann said. “Jared is not leaving the region, and has told the Board he plans to continue to support the mission of SOAR. Jared has been dedicated to SOAR for six years and through his leadership, the organization has a strong team in place and an executive board committed to the work of creating a better future in Appalachia. This should permit a new Executive Director to engage in the position very quickly.”

“My work at SOAR has never been a job for me, it’s been a calling,” said Arnett. “It has been an honor to get to be part of a movement of people who are doing what everyone thought was impossible in our end of the state: working together. While I am making a personal transition, I remain committed to being a part of the movement to create a future in Appalachia Kentucky as an entrepreneur, pastor, and Appalachian optimist. I am confident now, more than ever, that our future hinges on our ability to work together to leverage connectivity for economic growth and SOAR will continue to play a critical role on both of those fronts.”

You can find more about SOAR’s impact here: www.soar-ky.org/impact 

To view a detailed job description and application information click here.

Letters of interest must be accompanied by a resume and received by Candy Keeton (ckeeton@kychamber.com) before close of business, August 14, 2020.

Interviews will be conducted by the Personnel Committee of the SOAR Executive Board.

A selection is expected by September 30, 2020.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Issues and Answers: Scott Lockard

Updated: 19 hours ago
Weekly talk show with WYMT News Director and Main Anchor Steve Hensley

News

Gov. Beshear: 463 new cases, 2 deaths reported Sunday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Madison Pergrem
At least 31,185 Kentuckians have contracted the virus.

News

Issues and Answers: Scott Lockard

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
In this week’s episode of Issues and Answers, WYMT’s Steve Hensley sat down with the Director of the Kentucky River District Health Department Scott Lockard.

News

Local health departments announce COVID-19 numbers on Monday

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
Several counties in Eastern Kentucky have reported more than 200 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began back in March.

State

Kentucky calls on young people to help with poll worker shortage in November

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kentucky's Secretary of State is calling on young people to volunteer as poll workers during the November general election to help increase polling locations.

Latest News

News

Three people charged after drug investigation in Pulaski County

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Paige Noel
Deputies say they stopped Joshua Akin Sunday night and found drugs in the car.

State

Education, workforce leaders push to close Kentucky’s digital divide

Updated: 1 hour ago
Kentucky education and economic development leaders met on Monday to improve efforts on how to close the state’s digital divide.

State

Probe of Kentucky barbecue cook’s fatal shooting completed

Updated: 1 hours ago
State officials say the investigation into the fatal shooting of a Louisville barbecue cook has been completed and handed over to prosecutors.

Student Achievers

Mountain Student Achiever: Cameron Goble

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Cameron was a senior at Prestonsburg High School.

News

Internet Connectivity: A problem Eastern Kentucky is turning into a solution

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lacey Roberts
People working from home and students switching to remote learning which has led to highlighting the lack of internet access not only in rural areas but across the country.