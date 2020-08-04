SOAR Executive Director Jared Arnett steps down, state-wide search on for new one

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Shaping Our Appalachian Region (SOAR) is launching a state-wide search for its next executive director.

Founding Executive Director of SOAR Jared Arnett announced he would leave his position at the end of his current contract that expires in October of 2020. After leading the organization for nearly six years, he is leaving to be more involved in Mountain Music Exchange which is a business he co-founded before working at SOAR. He is also focusing his time on being a pastor at New Beginnings Fellowship Church. Arnett will remain in the position until a new director is found.

Chair of the SOAR Executive Board Kimberly S. McCann said the SOAR Personnel Committee partnered with the Kentucky Chamber to lead in the search for the next executive director.

“I am excited to be entering a new chapter at SOAR and working with the new Executive Director. While Jared is transitioning, we have no doubt that he will remain engaged in the work of SOAR and its impact across Appalachia Kentucky,” McCann said. “Jared is not leaving the region, and has told the Board he plans to continue to support the mission of SOAR. Jared has been dedicated to SOAR for six years and through his leadership, the organization has a strong team in place and an executive board committed to the work of creating a better future in Appalachia. This should permit a new Executive Director to engage in the position very quickly.”

“My work at SOAR has never been a job for me, it’s been a calling,” said Arnett. “It has been an honor to get to be part of a movement of people who are doing what everyone thought was impossible in our end of the state: working together. While I am making a personal transition, I remain committed to being a part of the movement to create a future in Appalachia Kentucky as an entrepreneur, pastor, and Appalachian optimist. I am confident now, more than ever, that our future hinges on our ability to work together to leverage connectivity for economic growth and SOAR will continue to play a critical role on both of those fronts.”

You can find more about SOAR’s impact here: www.soar-ky.org/impact

To view a detailed job description and application information click here.

Letters of interest must be accompanied by a resume and received by Candy Keeton (ckeeton@kychamber.com) before close of business, August 14, 2020.

Interviews will be conducted by the Personnel Committee of the SOAR Executive Board.

A selection is expected by September 30, 2020.

