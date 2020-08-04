Restaurants move into week two of indoor restrictions

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) -

Tuesday marks the start of week two of reduced indoor seating capacity in Kentucky restaurants and forced closures of bars in the Commonwealth.

”I think it’s every businesses own journey,” said Daryl Royse the Co-Owner of Heritage Kitchen.

In March WYMT talked with Royse as restaurants were forced to shutter their doors and switch to to-go and curbside/delivery only.

”Of course when we talked before we talked about adapting so, we continue to adapt and do what is possible for the business in the longterm,” said Royse.

Moving to 25 percent capacity is not ideal, but luckily for Heritage Kitchen it comes after one of their best months on record.

”Our business in July was actually one of the best months we’ve had in business, in the five years. So, it was sort of amazing to look at that and think about the situation we’re in, and that’s very important to us,” added Royse.

Royse almost feels guilty saying they had one of the best months in its half a decade history, but he says despite that he doesn’t know what the future is going to hold.

”I think it’s very hazy to us when we try and get the very latest information, it’s going to be a longer term effect than we thought initially,” added Royse.

Now, for the time being, they continue to adapt to the changing ways and hope that after these two weeks things begin to pick up and their business returns to normal.

