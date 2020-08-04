Advertisement

PMC hyperbaric chambers aim to ‘save a limb, save a life'

By Buddy Forbes
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) -Pikeville Medical Center’s Wound Care Center is all about healing.

From repairing radiation damage to healing skin, the department focuses on various practices. But, with 70 percent of its patients showing damages related to diabetes, many of them spend time in the hyperbaric chamber.

PMC offers two hyperbaric chamber beds, forcing oxygen into the bloodstream through pressure as patients relax in the chamber.

Medical professionals say the pressure felt by the patient is the same feeling you get from diving 33 to 66 feet underwater. This pressure will help Diabetic patients with circulation of the blood within their body, helping prevent possible amputations.

According to David Thacker, Director of Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy and the Wound Care Center, it is about healing bodies and saving lives.

”Statistics show right now with a patient – a diabetic patient - who have an amputation below the knee, that 50 percent of the patients will be dead in 3 to 5 years. So, we say, ‘Save a limb, save a life.’”

The beds are monitored as the patients complete the process for around 90 minutes.

