One dead after helicopter crash in Tennessee River

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department said a body has been recovered after a helicopter crashed in the Tennessee River Monday night.

The Knoxville Fire Department said the crash occurred around 7:42 p.m. just behind a home in the Sequoyah Hills neighborhood on Lakeview Drive. According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) there were four people on board the aircraft. KFD said three of the passengers escaped the crash and were picked up by a pontoon boat. KFD originally said they were taken to a hospital, but later said that none of the three needed medical treatment and denied transportation.

Shortly before 8 p.m., dispatch said crews entered the water near the US Marine Corp base off of Alcoa Highway to search for the fourth passenger.

Just after 10:30 p.m., KFD announced that the body of the fourth passenger had been recovered and pronounced dead. They were not releasing the name of the passengers as of Monday night.

UPDATE: Officials on scene discussing missing passenger in Tennessee River after helicopter crash. Posted by WVLT on Monday, August 3, 2020

Officials identified the aircraft as a Eurocopter EC-130.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office, Tennessee Wildlife Resource Agency, Knox County Rescue Squad, and Knoxville Fire Department could be seen scouring the area on boat and by air.

The FAA said the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the probable cause of the accident.

#UPDATE One person is dead and three people escaped after a helicopter crash. The survivors were picked up by a pontoon boat as they swam to shore. Posted by Amanda Hara on Monday, August 3, 2020

Multiple agencies are working a helicopter crash in the Tennessee River between Alcoa Highway and Sequoyah Hills. Please stay away from the area as emergency crews respond for rescue efforts. We will update as more information becomes available. pic.twitter.com/fDEW8u5FE5 — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) August 4, 2020

