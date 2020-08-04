Advertisement

New sport rapidly growing in East Kentucky: Changing lives in the process

By Tommy Pool
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 12:06 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - The funny-looking metal contraptions at Whitley Branch Veterans Park with chains dangling around them have mistakenly been called a number of things; squirrel feeders, trash cans, bird feeders and even fly traps.

But actually, they are targets used for one of the fastest-growing sports in the world: disc golf. It is played using similar rules to regular golf. Players throw a flying disc from a tee box toward a target, or basket, and continue throwing until the target is reached.

“I wanted more opportunities and places to play and just opportunities for the community because for rule areas there just needs to be more things to do,” said course designer, Jordan Infield.

Infield is a sponsored professional from Knoxville, Tennessee. He designed the first and only 18 hole course in the area.

“Having an 18-hole course in the region is huge,” said Jordan Infield, a professional disc golfer who designed the course at Whitley Branch. “90 percent of the courses in North America are free to play.”

Infield, who lives in Williamsburg, manages the East Kentucky Disc Golf Players Page on Facebook, which he set up to promote and grow the sport in the area. Since the first of the year, the page has grown 43 percent. Infield credits the coronavirus pandemic and the sport being an easy activity to social distance with.

“We went from about eight people for years ago to over 200 people today on that page and I would say 80 percent of them are at least active I would say maybe even more,” said Infield.

The sport is similar to golf, but a shorter course allows for a quicker game and the price is more affordable.

“90 percent of the courses in North America are free to play,” said Infield.

The sport has been a godsend to Mike Sowards.

“I’m a disabled veteran so I have a lot of health issues,” said Sowards who served in the first Gulf War.

“It’s really helped me with my breathing and my upper body flexibility because of all the turning,” he said. “I get around a lot better now than before I started playing disc golf.

Sowards was injured when his vehicle was hit by a mortar shell, sending a piece of shrapnel tearing through his shoulder. The new sport, helping transform his life.

“I’ve lost about 55 pounds playing. Just good fun to get out walking and play the game is great￼￼” he said.

Proving the activity has something for anyone and everyone, allowing Eastern Kentuckians something to do while enjoying a beautiful park, and getting some exercise.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Issues and Answers: Scott Lockard

Updated: 14 hours ago
Weekly talk show with WYMT News Director and Main Anchor Steve Hensley

State

Masks for kids: How to find the right one

Updated: 10 minutes ago
Looking for the right mask for a child can be overwhelming because of all of the different types available, like disposable, reusable, and face shield options.

Forecast

Weak front moves through today, brings increased rain chances

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
While it felt a little warmer on Monday than on Sunday, another small shot of cooler air is on the way today, thanks to an approaching system.

Regional

One dead after helicopter crash in Tennessee River

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amanda Hara
A helicopter crashed into the Tennessee River near Alcoa Highway, according to dispatchers.

Latest News

State

WATCH | Governor Beshear talks bar curfew possibility

Updated: 2 hours ago
Governor Andy Beshear says a bar curfew will be considered when many businesses reopen their doors later this week.

Regional

Kanye West files to get on W.Va. ballot as presidential candidate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
As it stands now, West will appear on the ballot as an independent candidate.

State

Gov. Beshear announced 323 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Local health departments announce COVID-19 numbers on Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Several counties in Eastern Kentucky have reported more than 200 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began back in March.

News

SOAR Executive Director Jared Arnett steps down, state-wide search on for new one

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Founding Executive Director of SOAR Jared Arnett announced he would leave his position at the end of his current contract that expires in October of 2020.

State

Education, workforce leaders push to close Kentucky’s digital divide

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kentucky education and economic development leaders met on Monday to improve efforts on how to close the state’s digital divide.