New local cake shop opens despite COVID-19

Hibbard had to change her business model from a coffee shop type restaurant to a pickup service serving daily bakery items to more elaborate cakes.
London Cake Shop
London Cake Shop(WYMT)
By Madison Pergrem
Published: Aug. 4, 2020 at 2:11 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - COVID-19 continues to impact local businesses across the mountains but one new local business took on the challenge to open its doors.

An open sign now hangs on Angie D’s Cake Shop’s door in London.

Angela Hibbard, the owner, took her love of baking over the years and turned it into a business, but right as she was ready to begin her plans the pandemic took her by surprise.

“I’ve always wanted to do a cake shop because I started back in the early 80s baking and I cook a lot,” said Hibbard. “We had everything ready just when COVID started and we had to wait about two months into the lockdown was over for any inspections.”

Hibbard had to change her business model from a coffee shop type restaurant to a pickup service serving daily bakery items to more elaborate cakes for birthdays and weddings.

“We would do it to where if the COVID we got locked down again we could do like take out. There was no eating in or anything like that with tables and no coffee,” said Hibbard. “We also have gluten-free. If they need sugar-free, gluten-free I can even do a little bit keto.”

Despite some changes and rearranging Hibbard has one goal at her new shop to create happiness and joy for others one pastry or cake at a time.

“I enjoy making people happy. That’s kind of what my motto is let me create joy for you and taste the joy.”

Right now the Cake Shop is open Tuesday thru Saturday 10 A.M. until 3 P.M.

You can place your order at 606-312-6193 or contact them through their Facebook page.

