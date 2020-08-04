Advertisement

National Corvette Museum to raffle off white coupe

The 1.75 Millionth Corvette will be raffled by the National Corvette Museum.
The 1.75 Millionth Corvette will be raffled by the National Corvette Museum.(NCM)
Published: Aug. 3, 2020 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) - The National Corvette Museum plans to raffle off an arctic white coupe with a red interior at its 26th anniversary celebration next month.

Museum President Sean Preston told the Daily News that it will be the 1.75 millionth Corvette produced and will be documented and certified by General Motors. He says the vehicle will look exactly like the first Corvette built in 1953 at the GM plant in Bowling Green.

Raffle tickets cost $200 each and only 1,500 tickets will be sold. The winner will be chosen Sept. 4 and proceeds will go to the museum’s nonprofit foundation.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Issues and Answers: Scott Lockard

Updated: 14 hours ago
Weekly talk show with WYMT News Director and Main Anchor Steve Hensley

State

Masks for kids: How to find the right one

Updated: 9 minutes ago
Looking for the right mask for a child can be overwhelming because of all of the different types available, like disposable, reusable, and face shield options.

Forecast

Weak front moves through today, brings increased rain chances

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
While it felt a little warmer on Monday than on Sunday, another small shot of cooler air is on the way today, thanks to an approaching system.

Regional

One dead after helicopter crash in Tennessee River

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Amanda Hara
A helicopter crashed into the Tennessee River near Alcoa Highway, according to dispatchers.

News

New sport rapidly growing in East Kentucky: Changing lives in the process

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Tommy Pool
Disc Golf is quickly gaining popularity in Eastern Kentucky, providing an activity to do while getting exercise for free.

Latest News

State

WATCH | Governor Beshear talks bar curfew possibility

Updated: 2 hours ago
Governor Andy Beshear says a bar curfew will be considered when many businesses reopen their doors later this week.

Regional

Kanye West files to get on W.Va. ballot as presidential candidate

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WSAZ News Staff
As it stands now, West will appear on the ballot as an independent candidate.

State

Gov. Beshear announced 323 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Brandon Robinson
WYMT independently confirms all coverage area positive COVID-19 cases, along with any coronavirus-related deaths, with local health departments before publishing any details.

News

Local health departments announce COVID-19 numbers on Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Several counties in Eastern Kentucky have reported more than 200 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began back in March.

News

SOAR Executive Director Jared Arnett steps down, state-wide search on for new one

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Paige Noel
Founding Executive Director of SOAR Jared Arnett announced he would leave his position at the end of his current contract that expires in October of 2020.

State

Education, workforce leaders push to close Kentucky’s digital divide

Updated: 2 hours ago
Kentucky education and economic development leaders met on Monday to improve efforts on how to close the state’s digital divide.